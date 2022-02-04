Analysts Set SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target at C$33.00

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRU.UN. National Bankshares raised their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC raised their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Shares of SRU.UN traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$30.49. 331,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,222. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$23.70 and a 52 week high of C$32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.19 billion and a PE ratio of 13.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.83.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.