ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $339.27.

Several analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 15.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 430,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,498,000 after acquiring an additional 58,094 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,597,000. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its position in ANSYS by 12.3% during the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 311,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,891,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in ANSYS by 4.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 329,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock traded up $2.41 on Friday, hitting $327.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,429. The business has a 50 day moving average of $373.59 and a 200 day moving average of $370.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

