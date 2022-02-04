Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,017.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.70. 14,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,259. Anterix has a 1 year low of $34.84 and a 1 year high of $66.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.58.

Get Anterix alerts:

In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,380,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hamid Akhavan acquired 2,500 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.04 per share, with a total value of $152,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $164,058. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEX. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Anterix by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Anterix by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 19,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Anterix by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,091 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anterix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.