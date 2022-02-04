Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.02

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.02 and last traded at $21.97, with a volume of 971428 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.09.

AR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.31.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $3,304,838.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $3,258,569.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,739 shares of company stock worth $6,602,528. 9.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,041,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,539,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 2.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,996,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,001,000 after acquiring an additional 48,210 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 22.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 382,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

