APIX (APIX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $188,216.00

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One APIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, APIX has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. APIX has a total market capitalization of $5.31 million and approximately $188,216.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

APIX Profile

APIX is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

