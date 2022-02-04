apM Coin Reaches One Day Volume of $184,349.00 (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $11.27 million and approximately $184,349.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, apM Coin has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. One apM Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0311 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

apM Coin Profile

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com . The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

Buying and Selling apM Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

