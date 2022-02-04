Apron Network Reaches Market Cap of $1.54 Million (APN)

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 4th. Apron Network has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $218,223.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Apron Network has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Apron Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apron Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00042325 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00108606 BTC.

Apron Network Coin Profile

Apron Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Apron Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apron Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apron Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

