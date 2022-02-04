Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.14.

NYSE:APTV opened at $131.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $127.63 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.82.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Aptiv by 0.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Aptiv by 1.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 1.1% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 1.1% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

