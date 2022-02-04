Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Cut to $180.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Cowen from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on APTV. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.93.

NYSE APTV traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.99. 4,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.82. The company has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.10. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $127.63 and a 1-year high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $938,513.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 122,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,189,000 after buying an additional 42,619 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after buying an additional 21,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its stake in Aptiv by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 113,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

