Aragon Court Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $161,073.00 (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last seven days, Aragon Court has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Aragon Court has a total market capitalization of $30.91 million and approximately $161,073.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon Court coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00042140 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00109249 BTC.

About Aragon Court

Aragon Court (CRYPTO:ANJ) is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins. The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Buying and Selling Aragon Court

