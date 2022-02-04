ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will post sales of $20.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.41 billion and the highest is $20.80 billion. ArcelorMittal posted sales of $14.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year sales of $75.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.59 billion to $76.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $69.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.77 billion to $76.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ArcelorMittal.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

MT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($52.81) to €45.00 ($50.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,930,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Amundi purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 9,294.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 30,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,799,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.06. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $37.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.15.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcelorMittal (MT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.