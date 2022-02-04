Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) CEO Sells $20,003,327.93 in Stock

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE ADM opened at $75.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 11.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $76.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.86 and a 200-day moving average of $64.02.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,058 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,805 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,312,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $118,181,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,669,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,228,000 after buying an additional 1,219,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

