Argon (ARGON) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $92,697.00

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Argon has a market capitalization of $681,531.62 and $92,697.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00049767 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,937.90 or 0.07275019 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00053677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,433.40 or 1.00123647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00052437 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006694 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 80,550,331 coins and its circulating supply is 71,757,983 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

