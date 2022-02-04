Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Holdings Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 598.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 219,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,410 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $75,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 16.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 56.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

ANET stock opened at $122.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $65.52 and a one year high of $148.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.14.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $93.75 to $122.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.17.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $212,664.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $12,511,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 829,800 shares of company stock valued at $152,313,158. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.