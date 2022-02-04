Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 129,967 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Garmin by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Garmin by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,733 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on GRMN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.29.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $125.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.64 and a 200 day moving average of $149.62. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $117.71 and a 1 year high of $178.80.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

