Asahi Intecc (OTC:AHICF) Stock Price Down 13.1%

Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd. (OTC:AHICF) shares were down 13.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.27 and last traded at $22.27. Approximately 2,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.59.

Asahi Intecc Company Profile (OTC:AHICF)

Asahi Intecc Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in Japan and internationally. The company provides percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) guide wires, PTCA guiding catheters, PTCA balloon catheters, and penetration catheters for cardiology; peripheral guide wires, IVR guide wires, micro catheters, and cerebrovascular system guide wires for peripheral vascular, abdominal vascular, and cerebrovascular systems; and guide wires and catheters for angiography.

