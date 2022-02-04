Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 464 ($6.24).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Ascential in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ascential from GBX 490 ($6.59) to GBX 450 ($6.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Get Ascential alerts:

Shares of LON ASCL traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 337.80 ($4.54). 1,444,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,032. Ascential has a 52-week low of GBX 329 ($4.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 456.80 ($6.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 394.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 410.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.36.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.