Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) to announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Aspen Group also posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Group.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASPU shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum downgraded Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

Aspen Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.95. 2,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,654. Aspen Group has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $48.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Aspen Group by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. 51.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Group (ASPU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.