ATC Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $26.00 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 4th. During the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $166,357.04 and approximately $26.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.93 or 0.00293075 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00012853 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001099 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000612 BTC.

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

