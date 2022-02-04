Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives $111.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.14.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Argus lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,565,000 after acquiring an additional 806,085 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at about $8,837,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 71.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,419,000 after buying an additional 595,256 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,152.2% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 72,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 69,301 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.76. The stock had a trading volume of 895,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,609. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.