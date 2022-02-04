Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited (ASX:AFI) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.10

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited (ASX:AFI) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.
About Australian Foundation Investment
