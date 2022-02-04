Automata Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $77.03 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. Automata Network has a total market cap of $77.03 million and approximately $13.36 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Automata Network has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00052502 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.15 or 0.07256543 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00054792 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,583.22 or 1.00111313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00053143 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006600 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

