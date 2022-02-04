Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.71.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Get Avalara alerts:

In other Avalara news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 7,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total value of $1,102,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $128,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,874 shares of company stock valued at $6,481,981. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,704,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 1,459.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 528,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,375,000 after buying an additional 494,663 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 736,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,225,000 after buying an additional 451,803 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Avalara by 180.4% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 508,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,353,000 after purchasing an additional 327,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Avalara during the second quarter valued at about $48,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Avalara stock traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,767. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.06. Avalara has a 12 month low of $94.22 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avalara will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.