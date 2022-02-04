AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.40 EPS

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities updated its Q1 guidance to $2.14-2.26 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.30-9.80 EPS.

NYSE:AVB traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.02. 22,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,131. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $164.20 and a 52 week high of $257.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.26.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.97%.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.94.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.