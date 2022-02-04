Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Avery Dennison in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.39 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s FY2023 earnings at $10.15 EPS.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.45.

Shares of AVY opened at $193.13 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $162.48 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,452,701,000 after buying an additional 382,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,993,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,597,000 after purchasing an additional 222,875 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,961,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,413,000 after purchasing an additional 52,118 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,278,000 after purchasing an additional 53,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 18.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 775,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,617,000 after purchasing an additional 119,649 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.