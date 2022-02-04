AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $7.65 Per Share

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for AXIS Capital in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $7.65 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $947.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.43 million. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.82%. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

AXIS Capital stock opened at $56.63 on Friday. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $44.49 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,498,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,372,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,834,000 after purchasing an additional 448,777 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,136,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,344,000 after purchasing an additional 318,462 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,389,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,450,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,825,000 after purchasing an additional 251,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 24.35%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

