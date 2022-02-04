B. Riley Increases Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target to $21.00

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at B. Riley from $19.50 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.27% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -142.18 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average is $16.24.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $38,367.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 2,567 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $39,942.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,799 shares of company stock valued at $361,439. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

