B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Purchased by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,392,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 32,336 shares during the period. B2Gold comprises 2.2% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $8,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in B2Gold during the third quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold during the third quarter worth $43,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in B2Gold during the second quarter worth $47,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in B2Gold during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold during the second quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,224,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $5.37.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $510.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.40 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

