Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $282.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of BIDU stock traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.75. The stock had a trading volume of 98,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.94. Baidu has a twelve month low of $132.14 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.01 and its 200 day moving average is $156.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 112.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 58,518.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.