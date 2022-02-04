Banano Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.79 Million (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Banano has a total market capitalization of $16.79 million and approximately $69,267.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Banano has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One Banano coin can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00049611 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,916 coins and its circulating supply is 1,318,831,372 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The official website for Banano is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

