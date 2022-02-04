Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) PT Set at €5.40 by Credit Suisse Group

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) has been assigned a €5.40 ($6.07) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BBVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.20 ($8.09) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.60 ($8.54) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.40 ($8.31) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.40 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €7.30 ($8.20) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of €6.51 ($7.31) and a fifty-two week high of €7.93 ($8.91).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

