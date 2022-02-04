Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Short Interest Update

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,660,700 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 22,167,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,831.5 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Comercial Português in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPCGF opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18. Banco Comercial Português has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.23.

Banco Comercial Português SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate, and Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other. The Retail Banking segment consists of Retail Network of Millenium bcp (Portugal), retail recovery division, and Banco ActivoBank.

