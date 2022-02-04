Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.45% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Bancorp stock opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.34. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.42.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 340.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 46,098 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 1,354.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 98,653 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 25.8% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 130,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 26,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owls Nest Partners IA LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $1,174,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

