Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 472,449 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 6.9% in the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 137,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $2,233,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.5% during the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 430,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,263,000 after acquiring an additional 159,020 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Bank of America stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.58. 1,425,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,377,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $389.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $31.78 and a 12-month high of $50.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.