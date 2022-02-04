Bank of America Trims Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Target Price to $13.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Robinhood Markets from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.49.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $14.15 on Monday. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $85.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, COO Gretchen Howard sold 17,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $652,556.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $649,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,430 shares of company stock valued at $8,126,367 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $210,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $29,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $106,495,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.