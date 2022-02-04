Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Shares of BNS opened at $73.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $88.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $54.05 and a 52-week high of $74.24.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.7817 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,467,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,438,032,000 after purchasing an additional 671,463 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,583,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,993,000 after buying an additional 44,379 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,749,000 after buying an additional 6,203,008 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,325,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,354,000 after buying an additional 380,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,706,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,679,000 after buying an additional 279,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.