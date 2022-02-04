Barclays PLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 22.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 6.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

NASDAQ CALM opened at $39.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.69 and a beta of -0.18.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.77 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.