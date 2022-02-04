Barclays PLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,372 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

BJRI stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.40 million, a PE ratio of -39.19, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.98. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.31.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

