Barclays PLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 15.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 37,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,197,000. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $69,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $198,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,373,328 in the last three months. 44.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $96.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.04. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.32. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.85 and a fifty-two week high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

