Barclays PLC Increases Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,946 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Archrock by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 67,564 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Archrock by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $8.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.22. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Archrock had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $195.17 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.24%.

In other news, SVP Eric W. Thode bought 6,350 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,609.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

