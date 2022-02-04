Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,528,090 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 48,795 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold makes up about 7.3% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $27,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,709,307 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $66,954,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $4,988,000. Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,765.5% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 186,550 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 176,550 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 108,138 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $808,000. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. National Bank Financial cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.16.

Shares of GOLD stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $19.30. The company had a trading volume of 627,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,127,902. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.31.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

