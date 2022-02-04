Barrington Research Weighs in on Perdoceo Education Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Perdoceo Education in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.09. The firm has a market cap of $745.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 6,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $81,349.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,079 shares of company stock worth $625,569 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 127.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 2,982.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the third quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

