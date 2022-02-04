Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

NYSE BBWI opened at $55.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.24. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $36.36 and a one year high of $82.00.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.53.

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.