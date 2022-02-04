BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.17 Per Share

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.169 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.
TSE:BCE opened at C$67.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$65.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$64.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of C$61.33 billion and a PE ratio of 20.55. BCE has a 1-year low of C$54.42 and a 1-year high of C$67.70.
BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82. The firm had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BCE will post 3.3800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.
