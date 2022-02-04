Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 150 Price Target

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 150 ($2.02) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s current price.
VOD has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 165 ($2.22) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($2.02) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($2.02) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.08) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 168.50 ($2.27).
Shares of VOD opened at GBX 133.58 ($1.80) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.16. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.92). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 116.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 116.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
