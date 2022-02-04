Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 150 Price Target

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 150 ($2.02) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s current price.

VOD has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 165 ($2.22) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($2.02) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($2.02) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.08) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 168.50 ($2.27).

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 133.58 ($1.80) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.16. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.92). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 116.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 116.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($46,786.77).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

