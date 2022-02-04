Berenberg Bank Lowers NCC Group (LON:NCC) Price Target to GBX 280

NCC Group (LON:NCC) had its price target cut by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 335 ($4.50) to GBX 280 ($3.76) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.94% from the company’s current price.

NCC has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 363 ($4.88) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Monday, January 24th. upgraded shares of NCC Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 340 ($4.57) to GBX 310 ($4.17) in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.17) price target on shares of NCC Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 363 ($4.88) price target on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 327.67 ($4.41).

Shares of LON:NCC opened at GBX 186.74 ($2.51) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 224.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 265.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. NCC Group has a 12-month low of GBX 179 ($2.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 348 ($4.68). The company has a market cap of £578.48 million and a P/E ratio of 53.35.

In other NCC Group news, insider Adam Palser acquired 25,000 shares of NCC Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($72,600.16). Also, insider Julie Chakraverty acquired 9,880 shares of NCC Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of £18,475.60 ($24,839.47).

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

