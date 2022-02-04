Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Trading Down 6%

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) shares dropped 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.73 and last traded at $38.73. Approximately 33,267 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,084,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.19.

BIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Big Lots from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day moving average of $47.92.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 336.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 15,979 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,051,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,427,000 after acquiring an additional 20,476 shares during the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

