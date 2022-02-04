Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bioasis Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04).

Get Bioasis Technologies alerts:

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

Shares of Bioasis Technologies stock opened at $0.23 on Thursday. Bioasis Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22.

Bioasis Technologies Company Profile

biOasis Technologies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disease and disorders such as brain cancers, neurodegenerative diseases, and metabolic disorders. Its products include Transcend program as its proprietary carrier, p97 and imaging agents across the blood brain barrier.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Bioasis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioasis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.