Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $285.00 at Cowen

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Cowen from $375.00 to $285.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.60% from the stock’s previous close.

BIIB has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.86.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,446. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.47. Biogen has a 52-week low of $212.56 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.7% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Biogen by 4.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

