BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Raised to “Neutral” at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BNTX. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BioNTech from $294.00 to $284.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $272.80.

BioNTech stock opened at $175.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of -0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $90.29 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BioNTech will post 39.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

